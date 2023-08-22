Previous
Talking Stones by gardencat
Photo 2894

Talking Stones

Day 2 of my abstract week. I really don't know if it gets my original idea across but here it is for what it is worth. It's kind of easy to get carried away with all this abstract stuff.
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
792% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
I think it's fabulous!
August 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise