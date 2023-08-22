Sign up
Photo 2894
Talking Stones
Day 2 of my abstract week. I really don't know if it gets my original idea across but here it is for what it is worth. It's kind of easy to get carried away with all this abstract stuff.
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
18th August 2023 9:55am
Tags
stones
,
abstract
,
abstractaug2023
Corinne C
ace
I think it's fabulous!
August 22nd, 2023
