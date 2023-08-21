Previous
Dreamside by gardencat
Dreamside

And now, for something completely different...
I don't attempt to do abstracts very often but it is August so, I decided to try to get into the spirit of the month for one week, at least.

Would you believe that this started as three morning glories?
Joanne Diochon

What a cool journey those morning glories went on.
August 21st, 2023  
JackieR ace
Oh wow. That's wonderful
August 21st, 2023  
