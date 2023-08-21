Sign up
Previous
Photo 2893
Dreamside
And now, for something completely different...
I don't attempt to do abstracts very often but it is August so, I decided to try to get into the spirit of the month for one week, at least.
Would you believe that this started as three morning glories?
21st August 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Tags
abstract
august
morning-glories
Walks @ 7
ace
What a cool journey those morning glories went on.
August 21st, 2023
JackieR
ace
Oh wow. That's wonderful
August 21st, 2023
