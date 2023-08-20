Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2892
Molting Cardinal
He is not looking his best and seems uncomfortable too. He kept lifting his wings and poking at his feathers.
Other shot from today;
https://365project.org/gardencat/this-and-that/2023-08-20
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3769
photos
98
followers
51
following
792% complete
View this month »
2885
2886
2887
2888
2889
2890
2891
2892
Latest from all albums
2888
664
2889
2890
2891
136
2892
665
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
18th August 2023 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
feathers
,
cardinal
,
molt
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Poor bird - moulting can not be a pleasant time - great shot and focus ! fav
August 20th, 2023
Heather
ace
A great shot of this poor cardinal! I've never seen this before, but of course it's part of a bird's life. Fav
August 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close