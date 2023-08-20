Previous
Molting Cardinal by gardencat
Photo 2892

Molting Cardinal

He is not looking his best and seems uncomfortable too. He kept lifting his wings and poking at his feathers.
Other shot from today; https://365project.org/gardencat/this-and-that/2023-08-20
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
792% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Poor bird - moulting can not be a pleasant time - great shot and focus ! fav
August 20th, 2023  
Heather ace
A great shot of this poor cardinal! I've never seen this before, but of course it's part of a bird's life. Fav
August 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise