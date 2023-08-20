Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 665
Itchy, Itchy, Itchy...
Poor cardinal I think his molt is making him uncomfortable. Either it's a vicious molt or he has mites!
Todays other shot;
https://365project.org/gardencat/365/2023-08-20
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3769
photos
98
followers
51
following
182% complete
View this month »
658
659
660
661
662
663
664
665
Latest from all albums
2888
664
2889
2890
2891
136
2892
665
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
This and That
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
18th August 2023 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
c
,
cardinal
,
melting
,
itchy
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Bless - not a happy bird - great shot! fav
August 20th, 2023
Heather
ace
A super shot, Joanne! (great focus to capture this unusual action) Fav
August 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close