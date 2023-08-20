Previous
Itchy, Itchy, Itchy... by gardencat
Itchy, Itchy, Itchy...

Poor cardinal I think his molt is making him uncomfortable. Either it's a vicious molt or he has mites!

Todays other shot; https://365project.org/gardencat/365/2023-08-20
Beryl Lloyd ace
Bless - not a happy bird - great shot! fav
August 20th, 2023  
Heather ace
A super shot, Joanne! (great focus to capture this unusual action) Fav
August 20th, 2023  
