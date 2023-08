Tomorrow's Glory

If you go out to the garden, in the morning, the morning glories are at their prime and they greet you with vibrant colour and lovely deep throated blooms. If you don't get there till the afternoon, they are looking bedraggled and floppy. But, if you poke around in the leaves, you can usually find several of these. They are tomorrow's flowers, tightly curled and ready to spring open, at first light tomorrow morning.