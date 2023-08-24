Previous
Lemon Balm Flowers by gardencat
Photo 666

Lemon Balm Flowers

A close look at the tiny flowers on my lemon balm herb plant.
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
182% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise