Previous
Photo 667
Summer's End
It's not fall yet, but we are counting down the last days of summer and you can feel it any time you are out in nature.
When I was a kid summers went on for so long, why do they seem to go by so quickly now?
27th August 2023
27th Aug 23
3
0
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Beryl Lloyd
Yes summer seems to be coming to an end and the melancholy feel of Autumn seems to be upon us!
August 27th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
yes just a few more days of winter left for us
August 27th, 2023
Lesley Aldridge
No, not the end of summer, I'm already looking forward to spring!
August 27th, 2023
