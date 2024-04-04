Sign up
Previous
Photo 698
Pond Geometry
A kind of abstract take on the shapes formed, by the reeds, at the edge of the pond, and the reflections.
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Views
2
Album
This and That
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
30th March 2024 10:56am
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
reeds
