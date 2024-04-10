Sign up
Previous
Photo 699
Another Angle
The fox looks more like the predatory he is in this view. Not sure if he was licking his lips after having some kind of 'snack' or was just imagining feasting on one of my little rabbits.
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
1
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
This and That
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
9th April 2024 5:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
fox
Shutterbug
ace
Nice closeup capture of the colors and details.
April 11th, 2024
