Another Angle by gardencat
The fox looks more like the predatory he is in this view. Not sure if he was licking his lips after having some kind of 'snack' or was just imagining feasting on one of my little rabbits.
10th April 2024

Nice closeup capture of the colors and details.
April 11th, 2024  
