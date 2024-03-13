Sign up
Previous
Photo 697
Just Walk Away Renee
For the song title challenge.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qDfrW5cWqMU
How many of you are old enough to remember this?
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
3
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4029
photos
107
followers
50
following
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
This and That
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
11th March 2024 1:11pm
Tags
songtitle-104
Sue Cooper
ace
Perfect! And I'm definitely old enough 🤣
March 13th, 2024
Dianne
ace
I think it’s perfect too.
March 13th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Nicely done
March 13th, 2024
