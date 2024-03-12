Sign up
Photo 696
Jump Shot
Over at the park yesterday I came upon some kids practicing their basketball shots. Another sign of spring.
For the sports action challenge.
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
This and That
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
11th March 2024 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sportsaction19
