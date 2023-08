Out of the ...Blue?

Don't ask, because I really don't know where this came from. I was editing a photo of a metal garden chair, with ground cover showing through the openings, when I got a sudden urge to make some blue geese. I dug up a goose pattern I purchased, way back, and turned it into a mask, added a colour filter and here we are. I think it's good I'm only planning to do one week of abstract since I'm getting nuttier by the day. Probably better on black if you want to bother.