Sweet Autumn Clematis by gardencat
Photo 2915

Sweet Autumn Clematis

This unusual clematis blooms in September, with a mass of tiny white flowers and a unique, and lovely, scent that wafts over the patio and garden in the autumn breezes.
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
it's lovely, but I really like the selective focus to present it this way
September 12th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sweet and beautiful focus on the blooms !
September 12th, 2023  
