Previous
Photo 2915
Sweet Autumn Clematis
This unusual clematis blooms in September, with a mass of tiny white flowers and a unique, and lovely, scent that wafts over the patio and garden in the autumn breezes.
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
2
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
11th September 2023 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
fragrance
,
clematis
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
it's lovely, but I really like the selective focus to present it this way
September 12th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet and beautiful focus on the blooms !
September 12th, 2023
