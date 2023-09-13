Previous
Seed Pods 2 by gardencat
Seed Pods 2

Continuing from todays other post:
5) An overachieving seed pod with many seed
6)Another successful pod from a different plant
7)Still a tree peony pod but yet another variety
8) After the season the pod slowly falls apart

How it all starts:
https://365project.org/gardencat/this-and-that/2023-09-13
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

