Photo 2916
Seed Pods 2
Continuing from todays other post:
5) An overachieving seed pod with many seed
6)Another successful pod from a different plant
7)Still a tree peony pod but yet another variety
8) After the season the pod slowly falls apart
How it all starts:
https://365project.org/gardencat/this-and-that/2023-09-13
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
seed-pods
tree-peony
