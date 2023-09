Today's posts may not be memorable for the photography but I'm doing them more for myself, as a record of the development of tree peony seed pods and seeds.Starting from the top left hand side and going clockwise we have1) A seed pod as it first forms.2) A seed pod just beginning to split open.3) An open seed pod, without any actual seeds.4) A pod that has produced just a couple of seeds.Continuing on with more examples; https://365project.org/gardencat/365/2023-09-13