Purple and Gold

All the bees at the park yesterday ( and there were quite a few of them) seemed to be very golden looking. Not sure if it was the particular species of bee, or just something about the light at that point in time. When I got home and uploaded this image my mind went immediately to Lord Byron and the opening lines of his poem,

"The Assyrian came down like the wolf on the fold,

And his cohorts were gleaming in purple and gold;" .

Not that a bee is all that similar to a wolf but that's just one of the strange type of connections my mind seems to make. I did think this bee was particularily lovely with his distinct stripes and soft gold colour. BOB maybe.