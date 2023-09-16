Previous
Purple and Gold by gardencat
Purple and Gold

All the bees at the park yesterday ( and there were quite a few of them) seemed to be very golden looking. Not sure if it was the particular species of bee, or just something about the light at that point in time. When I got home and uploaded this image my mind went immediately to Lord Byron and the opening lines of his poem,
"The Assyrian came down like the wolf on the fold,
And his cohorts were gleaming in purple and gold;" .
Not that a bee is all that similar to a wolf but that's just one of the strange type of connections my mind seems to make. I did think this bee was particularily lovely with his distinct stripes and soft gold colour. BOB maybe.
Joanne Diochon

ace
Boxplayer ace
Such a perfectly captured bee.
September 17th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful combo of colours! and the bee seems to blend in so well ! fav
September 17th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
It was probably the purple and gold that brought the poem to mind. It’s beautiful capture of the purple and gold.
September 17th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
and that bee is making busy work of it!
September 17th, 2023  
