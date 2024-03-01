Sign up
Previous
Photo 694
Cappelletti with Pork, Mushrooms, and Spinach
Carrying on from my pasta week in February.
This is the little, hat-shaped pasta, cooked up for dinner.
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
0
0
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
4014
photos
105
followers
50
following
687
688
689
690
691
692
693
694
3081
3082
3083
3084
3085
693
3086
694
Views
7
Album
This and That
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
1st March 2024 7:56pm
Tags
dinner
,
pasta
,
cappelletti
