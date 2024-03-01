Previous
Cappelletti with Pork, Mushrooms, and Spinach by gardencat
Photo 694

Cappelletti with Pork, Mushrooms, and Spinach

Carrying on from my pasta week in February.
This is the little, hat-shaped pasta, cooked up for dinner.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
190% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise