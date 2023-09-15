Sign up
Previous
Photo 2918
Good Day Sunshine
For the song title challenge.
Ever since I saw this giant sunflower towering over me, at the community garden, this song has been running through my head, so I had to come home and turn it into an image for the challenge.
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
14th September 2023 10:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sunny
,
sunflower
,
songtitle-100
