What Am I ?

A wild flower found on a walk by a creek.

There were several plants with flowers like this, in lighter or darker shades of pink, scattered around the area. I tried my usual internet research but couldn't come up with an identification so, if anyone out there can pin a name on it, I'd appreciate it. As you can see, it seems to be another plant showing the stresses of a long, hot, summer. Better, to show detail, on black