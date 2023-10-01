Sign up
Previous
Photo 2934
On the Flip Side
Some kind of shield bug I think but, looking from this angle, not sure what kind. I think I need to clean my windows again.
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Tags
window
bug
belly
underside
Dawn
ace
A cool capture
October 1st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Oh so interesting
October 1st, 2023
