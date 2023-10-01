Previous
On the Flip Side by gardencat
On the Flip Side

Some kind of shield bug I think but, looking from this angle, not sure what kind. I think I need to clean my windows again.
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Joanne Diochon

Dawn ace
A cool capture
October 1st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Oh so interesting
October 1st, 2023  
