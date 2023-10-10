Previous
Soft and Scratchy by gardencat
Soft and Scratchy

Two weeds that have intertwined, in a field. The scratchy one is a teasel, but I'm not sure what the soft fluffy one is.
Taken with my Lensbaby Velvet 56.
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Dawn ace
A nice detailed shot
October 10th, 2023  
Heather ace
Love the softness of this, Joanne! Fav
October 10th, 2023  
