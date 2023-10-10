Sign up
Previous
Photo 2943
Soft and Scratchy
Two weeds that have intertwined, in a field. The scratchy one is a teasel, but I'm not sure what the soft fluffy one is.
Taken with my Lensbaby Velvet 56.
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
2
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
9th October 2023 8:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baby
,
lens
,
fall
,
weeds
,
teasel
Dawn
ace
A nice detailed shot
October 10th, 2023
Heather
ace
Love the softness of this, Joanne! Fav
October 10th, 2023
