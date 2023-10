Watching Jay

The jay was up in a tree screeching for peanuts so I threw two out the back door and he swopped down from the tree but, before he hit the ground, a squirrel came bounding out of the long grass obviously making a beeline for the peanuts too. The jay hurriedly alighted on the feeder hook and watched, to see which of the peanuts ( about five feet apart) the squirrel headed for, then he dropped down quickly and snatched up the other one.