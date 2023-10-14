Previous
The Tallest Tree by gardencat
Photo 2947

The Tallest Tree

It is tall but I don't think it looks very healthy. Still it makes a statement against that bright blue fall sky.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
807% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise