Previous
Photo 2950
Sumac Seed Head
It's reached that fuzzy stage. I don't do this myself but I think these drupes, as they are called, can be used both to make a tart drink from the fuzzy part and as a spice ( found for instance in Za'atar seasoning ) from the ground berries.
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
fall
,
sumac
,
seed-heads
Dawn
ace
A cool shot and info not seen this before
October 17th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
It’s beautiful. It’s used in lots of dishes. It has a kind of tangy taste.
October 17th, 2023
