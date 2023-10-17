Previous
Sumac Seed Head by gardencat
Sumac Seed Head

It's reached that fuzzy stage. I don't do this myself but I think these drupes, as they are called, can be used both to make a tart drink from the fuzzy part and as a spice ( found for instance in Za'atar seasoning ) from the ground berries.
Dawn ace
A cool shot and info not seen this before
Shutterbug ace
It’s beautiful. It’s used in lots of dishes. It has a kind of tangy taste.
