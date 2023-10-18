Sign up
Previous
Photo 2951
Seeing Double
Lots of jays around and these two came down together. I'm not sure if they are mates, or maybe parent and off spring or maybe 'just friends'. LOL
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
3
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
17th October 2023 6:02pm
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
bluejays
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such delightful capture - they have lovely markings - quite different to ours !!
October 18th, 2023
Olwynne
Such beautiful birds. Lovely shot
October 18th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh they are delightful
October 18th, 2023
