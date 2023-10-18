Previous
Seeing Double by gardencat
Seeing Double

Lots of jays around and these two came down together. I'm not sure if they are mates, or maybe parent and off spring or maybe 'just friends'. LOL
18th October 2023

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such delightful capture - they have lovely markings - quite different to ours !!
October 18th, 2023  
Olwynne
Such beautiful birds. Lovely shot
October 18th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh they are delightful
October 18th, 2023  
