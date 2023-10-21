Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2954
Just Hanging On
There are very few leaves left on the burning bush in my front yard. This is the last one that is hanging on to this branch.
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3857
photos
100
followers
51
following
809% complete
View this month »
2947
2948
2949
2950
2951
2952
2953
2954
Latest from all albums
143
144
2950
2951
2952
2953
72
2954
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
21st October 2023 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
fall
,
burning-bush
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Gorgeous color- one good blast and it will be a memory blown away.
October 22nd, 2023
amyK
ace
Beautifully captured; nice dof
October 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close