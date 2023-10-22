Previous
Evidence of Woodpeckers by gardencat
Photo 2955

Evidence of Woodpeckers

Back to the trail with all the fallen trees and we found this tree, with evidence of having been pecked at by woodpeckers. I guess there must have been some taste bugs or something lurking in the wood.
22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
809% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Once a tree is sick and housing some sort of insect, the woodpeckers seem to know! Good shot.
October 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise