Previous
Photo 2955
Evidence of Woodpeckers
Back to the trail with all the fallen trees and we found this tree, with evidence of having been pecked at by woodpeckers. I guess there must have been some taste bugs or something lurking in the wood.
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
1
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
19th October 2023 8:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
trail
,
wood
,
holes
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Once a tree is sick and housing some sort of insect, the woodpeckers seem to know! Good shot.
October 23rd, 2023
