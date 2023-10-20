Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2953
Caught
An oak leaf caught up on the end of a broken fence post, seen on yesterday's walk through the woods. Fall colour is more subdued this year, but an outdoor walk still offers warm soft autumn tones.
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3855
photos
100
followers
51
following
809% complete
View this month »
2946
2947
2948
2949
2950
2951
2952
2953
Latest from all albums
2948
2949
143
144
2950
2951
2952
2953
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
19th October 2023 8:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
broken
,
leaf
,
fence
,
fall
,
wood
,
oak
,
texture
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted. and Photographed.
October 20th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely still life nicely composed , framed and captured!
October 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close