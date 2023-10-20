Previous
An oak leaf caught up on the end of a broken fence post, seen on yesterday's walk through the woods. Fall colour is more subdued this year, but an outdoor walk still offers warm soft autumn tones.
Joanne Diochon

John Falconer ace
Well spotted. and Photographed.
October 20th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely still life nicely composed , framed and captured!
October 20th, 2023  
