Photo 2966
Into the Tunnel
Many of the leaves have turned brown or yellow, and blown off the trees but there is still quite a bit of green, on this part of the trail, where the branches meet overhead to form a living tunnel.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
2nd November 2023 9:08am
