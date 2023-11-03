Previous
Wabi Sabi Maple Leaves by gardencat
Wabi Sabi Maple Leaves

On a walk yesterday I found some leaves with nice colours but they were spotted, I assume from some sort of blight or fungus. Not perfect but still with their own beauty.
Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
November 3rd, 2023  
