Photo 2967
Wabi Sabi Maple Leaves
On a walk yesterday I found some leaves with nice colours but they were spotted, I assume from some sort of blight or fungus. Not perfect but still with their own beauty.
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
leaves
fall
maple
wabi-wabi
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
November 3rd, 2023
