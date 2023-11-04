Previous
Downtown Oakville - Friday Morning by gardencat
Downtown Oakville - Friday Morning

A shot of the Main Street in downtown Oakville, as it just starts to open for business on a Friday morning.
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Beverley
So colourful and spit spot - I love your processing
November 4th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
A lovely shot and pov of the street in your town, so colourful and bright! Nicely presented and framed! fav
November 4th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy
Nice image!
November 4th, 2023  
Dianne
Lovely.
November 4th, 2023  
