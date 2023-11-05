Sign up
Previous
Photo 2969
Fallen Fall
Just a detail from a pile of fallen fall leaves but I thought the different textures and colours made an interesting pattern. I've also done another version of the same subject which I'll post in a different album. Probably BOB.
Other version here:
https://365project.org/gardencat/photoshop-madne/2023-11-05
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
leaves
,
fall
,
pile
