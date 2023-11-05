Previous
Fallen Fall by gardencat
Just a detail from a pile of fallen fall leaves but I thought the different textures and colours made an interesting pattern. I've also done another version of the same subject which I'll post in a different album. Probably BOB.

Other version here: https://365project.org/gardencat/photoshop-madne/2023-11-05
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
