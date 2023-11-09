Sign up
Photo 2973
Maple and Spruce
Two brightly coloured maple leaves drifted down, from my neighbour's maple tree, and landed in the branches of my blue spruce.
I liked the warm tones of the fall tinted maple leaves against the cooler blue-green of the spruce.
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
leaves
,
fall
,
spruce
,
maple-leaves
