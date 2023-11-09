Previous
Maple and Spruce by gardencat
Photo 2973

Maple and Spruce

Two brightly coloured maple leaves drifted down, from my neighbour's maple tree, and landed in the branches of my blue spruce.
I liked the warm tones of the fall tinted maple leaves against the cooler blue-green of the spruce.
9th November 2023

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
@gardencat
