Photo 2975
Jazz in NOLA
Out of town and away from my computer so just posting this phone snapshot from last night’s jazz bar.
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
jazz
,
nola
,
sierragreen
Beverley
ace
Beautiful… I looove jazz
November 11th, 2023
