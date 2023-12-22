Previous
A Chilly Gazebo by gardencat
A Chilly Gazebo

Another shot from yesterday's chilly walk. The wind was really churning up the water.
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Dawn ace
A nice shot
December 22nd, 2023  
