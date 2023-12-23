Previous
Golden Leaves and Hanging Seeds by gardencat
Golden Leaves and Hanging Seeds

Seen in one of the fields over near the pond. Once again I'm ignorant as to what plant this is but I can still enjoy the graceful shapes these make.
Joanne Diochon

Junan Heath ace
Lovely shot!
December 23rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
December 23rd, 2023  
