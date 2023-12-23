Sign up
Photo 3017
Golden Leaves and Hanging Seeds
Seen in one of the fields over near the pond. Once again I'm ignorant as to what plant this is but I can still enjoy the graceful shapes these make.
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
2
1
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
22nd December 2023 1:19pm
Tags
winter
,
leaves
,
seeds
Junan Heath
Lovely shot!
December 23rd, 2023
Dawn
Lovely
December 23rd, 2023
