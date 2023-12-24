Previous
A Cardinal for Chriistmas by gardencat
Photo 3018

A Cardinal for Chriistmas

Mr and Mrs Cardinal were back today enjoying the goodies at the feeder. Such pretty, cheerful looking birds. I combined the cardinal shot with an illustration of a wreath from Anna's Creations.
Merry Christmas to all !
Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Beryl Lloyd
A beautiful creation - A very Happy Christmas to you and yours !
December 24th, 2023  
