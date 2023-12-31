Sign up
Previous
Photo 3025
Embracing the Dismal
The brown and gold colours around the pond still have some beauty but after a long string of grey, wet, foggy, days I decided to embrace the dismal mood and give this picture a dark and monochrome treatment.
I'll post a coloured version later.
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
3
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3025
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
31st December 2023 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pond
,
grey
,
december
,
dismal
bkb in the city
Well done
December 31st, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Very nice - it’s hard but important
December 31st, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I love the tones
December 31st, 2023
