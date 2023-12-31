Previous
Embracing the Dismal by gardencat
Embracing the Dismal

The brown and gold colours around the pond still have some beauty but after a long string of grey, wet, foggy, days I decided to embrace the dismal mood and give this picture a dark and monochrome treatment.
I'll post a coloured version later.
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Joanne Diochon

bkb in the city
Well done
December 31st, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Very nice - it’s hard but important
December 31st, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I love the tones
December 31st, 2023  
