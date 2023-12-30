Sign up
Photo 3024
It's Water Drops Instead of Snowflakes
That's the story of this grey and drizzly Christmas Season
30th December 2023
30th Dec 23
Joanne Diochon
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
water
winter
rain
drops
sixws-146
Junan Heath
Same here, Beautiful capture!
December 30th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
Beautifully captured !
December 30th, 2023
Paul J
Nice capture. Weather the same here.
December 30th, 2023
