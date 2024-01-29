Previous
Winter Walk by gardencat
Photo 3054

Winter Walk

I returned on the weekend to one of the paths I liked to visit in the spring and summer. I hadn't been back since the weather got colder and snowy, because there are some steep hills which can be treacherous in slippery conditions. Saturday was rainy, but above freezing, so I decided to try it again.
While there I was talking to a gentleman who told me I had been wise to avoid the colder days since, the week before, when the temperature was below 0C, the hill had been a sheet of ice and some people were panicking because they just could not get up it.
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details

Heather ace
A nice composition with the winding pathway taking us deeper into the forest! Fav! (Yes, just imagine that pathway as a sheet of ice- yikes!)
January 29th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a great pov for this lovely composed scenic view of the winding road through the woodland ! - fav
January 29th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I love how you captured this image. I like the leading line and colors.
January 30th, 2024  
amyK ace
Nicely composed and lovely tones
January 30th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow this pov and the whole scene is just wonderful!
January 30th, 2024  
Brian ace
Wondrous capture
January 30th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful path so well presented
January 30th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
This is a lovely capture. Nice composition. That path looks very inviting.
January 30th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
Fav.
January 30th, 2024  
Olwynne
This image pulls you into the shot
January 30th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Love the leading line going off into the exciting unknown..
January 30th, 2024  
