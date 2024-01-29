Winter Walk

I returned on the weekend to one of the paths I liked to visit in the spring and summer. I hadn't been back since the weather got colder and snowy, because there are some steep hills which can be treacherous in slippery conditions. Saturday was rainy, but above freezing, so I decided to try it again.

While there I was talking to a gentleman who told me I had been wise to avoid the colder days since, the week before, when the temperature was below 0C, the hill had been a sheet of ice and some people were panicking because they just could not get up it.