Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3053
Wood Mushrooms
Another shot from yesterday's wet grey walk.
I'm not sure what kind of mushrooms these are but seeing them reminded me of an old quote:
"All mushrooms are edible, but only some of them are edible more than once,"
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3973
photos
105
followers
49
following
836% complete
View this month »
3046
3047
3048
3049
3050
3051
3052
3053
Latest from all albums
3048
150
151
3049
3050
3051
3052
3053
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
27th January 2024 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
mushrooms
,
leaf
,
bark
Shutterbug
ace
I love the pov and the terrific capture of the detailed patterns.
January 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close