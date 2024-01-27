Previous
Lichen Detail by gardencat
Lichen Detail

I went out for a walk this morning in the wet grey woods but I still found a few patches of colour. Some of them, like this light green lichen were on this fallen tree branch.
Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Lesley ace
Wow this is awesome
January 27th, 2024  
