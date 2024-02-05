Some Touch Up Needed

Here we go on to architecture for this week. I think this is going to be challenging for me because I don't think there are many terribly exiting buildings near where I live and I don't seem to go too far afield, during these winter days. I think I will be focusing mostly on smaller details rather than whole buildings. This time, it's the trim detail on an old house. I guess you could call it gingerbread trim but it seems less ornate than the typical gingerbread trim and is only on this one part of the house. Here is a picture of the whole house I posted earlier in the year: