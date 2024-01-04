Sign up
Previous
Photo 686
Reclaimed - Front View
Same house from the front view.
https://365project.org/gardencat/365/2024-01-04
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
1
1
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Tags
house
,
history
,
renovation
,
blast-from-the-past
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely shot, nice framing
January 4th, 2024
