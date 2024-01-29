Sign up
Previous
Photo 687
White Coneflowers
In an attempt to combat the winter blahs I've been reaching back into some files from last summer and found this pretty clump of coneflowers taken on an August walk.
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Views
8
Album
This and That
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
4th August 2023 9:58am
Tags
summer
,
coneflowers
