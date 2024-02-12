Sign up
Male Mallard Colour Version
I did a B&W conversion of this, for the Flash of Red challenge, but I think I do prefer this one which shows the lovely iridescent green head:
https://365project.org/gardencat/365/2024-02-13
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3991
photos
106
followers
50
following
Tags
duck
pond
mallard
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Certainly the colour version for me as well, with the light enhancing the iridescent green around the neck , and lifts the Mallard from its background , whilst the b/w seems to be "flat " no sharp definition from the mallard and background ! _ hope this makes sense to you !! fav
February 13th, 2024
