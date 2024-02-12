Previous
Male Mallard Colour Version by gardencat
Photo 688

Male Mallard Colour Version

I did a B&W conversion of this, for the Flash of Red challenge, but I think I do prefer this one which shows the lovely iridescent green head:

https://365project.org/gardencat/365/2024-02-13
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
188% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Certainly the colour version for me as well, with the light enhancing the iridescent green around the neck , and lifts the Mallard from its background , whilst the b/w seems to be &quot;flat &quot; no sharp definition from the mallard and background ! _ hope this makes sense to you !! fav
February 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise