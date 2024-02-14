Previous
Wavy Grass - Purple and Gold by gardencat
Wavy Grass - Purple and Gold

Just for fun I tried to do a split tone on my today's B&W posting.
Kind of fun but I think it works on some images better than others. I tried a dew different images and I think this is the best I got.
Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Heather ace
A lovely abstract, Joanne! The gold lines sparkle wonderfully against softer deep purple ones in the background! Fav
February 14th, 2024  
