Photo 689
Wavy Grass - Purple and Gold
Just for fun I tried to do a split tone on my today's B&W posting.
Kind of fun but I think it works on some images better than others. I tried a dew different images and I think this is the best I got.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Tags
grass
split-tone
Heather
A lovely abstract, Joanne! The gold lines sparkle wonderfully against softer deep purple ones in the background! Fav
February 14th, 2024
