Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 690
Todays Burr - Split Tone Version
Tried the split toning again. Still not really sold, or maybe just not very good at it.
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3996
photos
106
followers
50
following
189% complete
View this month »
683
684
685
686
687
688
689
690
Latest from all albums
688
3068
3069
689
3070
3071
690
3072
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
This and That
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
12th February 2024 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
burr
,
split-tone
Mallory
ace
I like the pov and the details
February 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close