Lean on Me - The Split Tone Version by gardencat
Lean on Me - The Split Tone Version

Another attempt at split toning. I do kind of like this one, after several attempts about which I was less than enthusiastic.
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Corinne C ace
Very nice. I don't even try
February 17th, 2024  
Heather ace
The light and textures feature well in this version, I think. I really like the colour tone, too! Fav
February 17th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I love the split toning on this.
February 17th, 2024  
