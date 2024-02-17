Sign up
Previous
Photo 691
Lean on Me - The Split Tone Version
Another attempt at split toning. I do kind of like this one, after several attempts about which I was less than enthusiastic.
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
3
3
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3998
photos
106
followers
50
following
189% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
This and That
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
12th February 2024 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pears
,
split-toning
Corinne C
ace
Very nice. I don't even try
February 17th, 2024
Heather
ace
The light and textures feature well in this version, I think. I really like the colour tone, too! Fav
February 17th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I love the split toning on this.
February 17th, 2024
