Inside and Outside

I did finally on the weekend, find a sort of interesting building in my area. It's the area's new YMCA building. This is the big front window, over the main door, and gives a view to the inside of the building, where there is some kind of mushroom shaped structures. I don't know why I didn't go in to see what they were and maybe get some interior shots except, maybe, that I'd been wandering around the streets in the cold and maybe my brain, as well as my fingers, was frozen.